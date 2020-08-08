Deshaun Watson discusses the benefits of having new play-caller

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is eagerly anticipating having a new play-caller for the 2020 season.
Deshaun Watson spoke to press reporters Friday about having a new play-caller in second-year offending organizer and quarterbacks coachTim Kelly Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was the main play-caller prior to him, and Watson talked about the advantage of having his offending organizer calling plays.
Watson ended up the 2019-20 season tossing for 3,852 lawns, 26 goals, and 12 interceptions. The Texans ended up initially in the AFC South with a 10 -6 record clinching a playoff area and the department. Despite losing 51-31 to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, they had essential wins versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Deshaun Watson on “differences we will notice” with Tim Kelly calling plays: “Being the head coach and the OC, there were times where [OB and I] could not fulfill as much as we wished to … I can inform that [Kelly]’s wishing to take that to a whole …