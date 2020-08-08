Deshaun Watson discusses the benefits of having new play-caller

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 26: Deshaun Watson # 4 of the Houston Texans searches throughout the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando,Florida (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is eagerly anticipating having a new play-caller for the 2020 season.

Deshaun Watson spoke to press reporters Friday about having a new play-caller in second-year offending organizer and quarterbacks coachTim Kelly Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was the main play-caller prior to him, and Watson talked about the advantage of having his offending organizer calling plays.

Watson ended up the 2019-20 season tossing for 3,852 lawns, 26 goals, and 12 interceptions. The Texans ended up initially in the AFC South with a 10 -6 record clinching a playoff area and the department. Despite losing 51-31 to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, they had essential wins versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.