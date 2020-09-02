Deshaun Watson could turn Jordan Akins into a TE1 for fantasy football this year

With chance, great buzz and Deshaun Watson, Jordan Akins has a course to being a TE1 for fantasy this year.

For years, the Houston Texans‘ passing game was DeAndre Hopkins and little else. Now he’ s gone, with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb gotten to fill a few of that space at pass receiver. While tight ends are popular for Houston (20.5 percent target share in 2019), production has actually been broken up. But Jordan Akins is on the fantasy radar as the 2020 season techniques.

The Texans’ team website indicated Akins as somebody who was making several huge plays and had actually been a constant red zone target for Watson throughout camp. The buzz grew on Tuesday, with Aaron Reiss of The Athletic (membership needed) anointing Akins as a fantasy sleeper.

Akins was connected for 4th on the Texans in targets last year with 55, as he completed with 36 receptions for 418 backyards (11.6 backyards per catch) and 2 goals. He led the Texans tight ends in catches and backyards, however Darren Fells had a connected for team-high 7 goal captures on his method to completing as TE13 in requirement fantasy scoring. Akins was TE26.

Can Jordan Akins be a fantasy TE1 this year?

Akins had 5 or more targets in simply 4 video games lastyear In complete PPR, he had more than 8.5 fantasy points in 3 of those video games. One was Week 17, however his fantasy …