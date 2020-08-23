Deshaun Watson advocates for Earl Thomas on Twitter

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 29: Earl Thomas III of the Seattle Seahawks returns an interception for a goal versus DeShaun Watson # 4 of the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle,Washington (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson revealed assistance for Earl Thomas on Twitter after he was launched by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson revealed his assistance for previous Raven Earl Thomas after he was cut Sunday following a training school run-in with colleagueChuck Clark on Saturday Watson stated that he appreciated Thomas and applauded him for addressing his concerns out of a love for the video game.

The star quarterback likewise stated that he was shocked with the relocation, an affordable declaration thinking about the veteran security’s excellent profession to this point. Thomas is a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, and was a vital piece of Seattle’s vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary. Wherever he lands, he will likely be a significant factor.