DeSean Jackson is STILL on the Eagles after apologizing for posting ‘Hitler’s’ anti-Semitic quotes

DeSean Jackson is still an associate of the Philadelphia Eagles after apologizing for posting anti-Semitic quotes mistakenly related to Adolph Hitler on social networking, but his future with the team could eventually be based on whether or not his contact can legally be voided.

Jackson has two years and $14.4 million remaining on his deal. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter, Jackson has $4.8 million in guarantees for the 2020 season and contains already received his $2 million option bonus.

The team could try to use Jackson’s anti-Semitic social networking posts to void those guarantees, based on Schefter.

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson is being accused of anti-Semitism after sharing quotes related to Hitler on Instagram and voicing support for Louis Farrakhan. On Tuesday that he posted video of himself on Instagram in which that he apologized for his previous post

When asked by the Daily Mail if Jackson’s status with the team will be addressed or if the matter has been settled internally, a team spokesman re-shared the Eagles statement from Tuesday.

‘We are continuing to judge the circumstances and are devoted to continuing to possess productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as our players and staff, to be able to educate, learn, and grow,’ read that statement, which didn’t directly address his future with the team.

The Eagles had the same situation in 2013 with Riley Cooper, a white wide receiver who was recorded using the N-word at a concert. Cooper was fined, but stayed with the team and actually signed a contract extension worth $8 million in guarantees.

The backlash against Jackson began on Monday night when he shared quotes attributed to Adolph Hitler on social media after previously voicing support for preacher Louis Farrakhan.

The 33-year-old former All-Pro posted images of highlighted selections from an unidentified book on Instagram.

‘Hitler said, “because the white Jews knows (sic) that the Negros are the real Children of Israel and also to keep Americas secret the Jews will black mail America,’ read the passage.

‘”The (sic) will extort America, their pan to world domination wont work if the Negroes know who they were.

‘”The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching Children of Israel.”‘

DeSean Jackson posted images of highlighted selections from the book ‘ Jerusalem ‘ on Instagram. The Philly Voice traced the quotes back once again to ‘The Nazis World War II,’ which was published in 1980. However, it is perhaps not certain that Hitler said these things

The Philly Voice traced the quotes back once again to ‘The Nazis World War II,’ which was published in 1980. However, Snopes.com reported in 2017 that the Hitler quotes are in fact a fabrication.

In any case, many viewed Jackson’s post as anti-Semitic.

‘DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion,’ read a statement from the league spokesperson. ‘We have been around in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.’

‘We have spoken to DeSean Jackson about his social networking posts,’ read a team statement. ‘Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They haven’t any place in our society, and therefore are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

‘We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not just apologizing, but additionally using his platform to do this and promote unity, equality, and respect,’ the statement continued. ‘We are continuing to judge the circumstances and will just take appropriate action.’

‘We take these matters very seriously and therefore are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, along with all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.’

Former Eagles president Joe Banner warned of a double standard after Jackson’s post

Jackson taken care of immediately the criticism on social networking, writing: ‘Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my own heart towards no one!! Equality Equality.’ Strangely, Jackson’s message was posted along with another picture of the aforementioned quotes, which are mistakenly related to Hitler

DeSean Jackson drew criticism for praising Louis Farrakhan (pictured) on social media

Former Eagles president Joe Banner warned of a double standard after Jackson’s post.

‘If a white player said such a thing about [African Americans] as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be described as a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to [discuss, which] would be totally appropriate,’ Banner wrote on Twitter. ‘Absolutely indefensible.’

Jackson responded to the criticism on social media, writing: ‘Anyone who feels I’ve hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I’ve no hatred in my heart towards nobody!! Equality Equality.’

Strangely, Jackson’s message was posted alongside still another picture of the aforementioned quotes, which are absentmindedly attributed to Hitler.

He later offered another apology in a video that he posted on Twitter: ‘I want to extend an apology. …I never want to be a race down or any people down. My post was not really intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community.’

‘Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to publish this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.

Jackson also posted a video of Bill and Melina Gates discussing vaccines, titled ‘Farrakhan warns against vaccines.’ In the clip, Melinda Gates said that the most susceptible populations should get any potential coronavirus vaccine first, adding that America’s black population would fit into that category. Jackson apparently shares Farrakhan’s distrust of vaccines

Many Philadelphians reacted with disgust, including Temple professor Marc Lamont Hill

‘What I posted, I definitely did not mean it to the extent that you guys took it, and I recently want to allow you to guys know I’m very apologetic,’ he continued.

‘I just probably should have never posted whatever Hitler did because Hitler was a poor person and I know that, and I was just trying to uplift African Americans in slavery, and just enlighten my people, so on behalf of myself, I just want you to know I apologize. I didn’t intend any harm or hatred toward any people.

‘I hope that every one respects my platform and my opinions to try to just enlighten my people, and just let everybody realize that there’s no hatred involved.’

While Jackson seemed to be apologizing for the supposed Hitler quotes, he didn’t address his other recent Instagram posts, which included praise for Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has been accused of anti-Semitism in the past.

Jackson, 33, has 2 yrs left on his current contract, totaling $14.4 million

‘This man powerful I really hope everyone got a chance to watch this !!’ Jackson wrote in the caption of a post that pictured Farrakhan. ‘Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.’

Jackson also posted a video of Bill and Melina Gates discussing vaccines, titled ‘Farrakhan warns against vaccines.’

In the clip, Melinda Gates said that the most vulnerable populations should get any potential coronavirus vaccine first, adding that America’s black citizenry would match that category.

Jackson, who apparently shares Farrakhan’s distrust of vaccines, responded by writing: DISGUSTING ASS PPL !! YOU OBTAIN THE VACCINATION FIRST.. DUMB BROAD !!’

Many Eagles fans and Philadelphians reacted with disgust on Monday.

‘This Desean Jackson story is wild,’ Temple professor Marc Lamont Hill wrote on Twitter. ‘Apparently that he posted a quote he believed to be from Hitler. This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it.’

Phillies blogger Alex Carr wrote that he couldn’t let these comments ‘slide.’

‘As a Jewish man and an Eagles fan, I’m unfathomably appalled at what I saw on DeSean Jackson’s Instagram story today,’ that he wrote. ‘What pushes an individual to read, consume, and POST that, I’ll never know.

‘Despicable.’

Jackson, 33, has two years left on his current contract, totaling $14.4 million.