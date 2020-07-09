DeSean Jackson invited to tour Auschwitz by Holocaust survivor

Jackson apologized this week after sharing a passage that Snopes.com reports is usually used by those who argue Hitler wasn’t racist — as well as other posts that referenced a Jewish plan to “extort America” and achieve “world domination,” according to screenshots obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications.

Edward Mosberg, the nonagenarian Holocaust survivor whose late wife survived her imprisonment at Auschwitz, called Jackson’s posts quoting Hitler “heartbreaking and so deeply wrong” in an open letter

“I would like to invite you to join me at the sites of these German Nazi death camps to understand what evil truly is and why sharing quotes of the man behind this evil is so offensive to us all,” Mosberg wrote.

Mosberg is chairman of From the Depths, a business created by descendants of Holocaust survivors to preserve memories of the Holocaust. The organization has hosted athletes like Ray Allen, a retired NBA star who was appointed to the united states Holocaust Memorial Council.

Jackson hasn’t responded to Mosberg’s invitation, and CNN has already reached out to his management team for comment. However, Jackson has accepted an invitation from the chairman of the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza, David Adelman. Jackson will tour the Philadelphia plaza and attend an education session, Adelman wrote on Twitter , after a FaceTime call with Jackson and Michael Rubin, executive chairman of sports merchandise company Fanatics. “People make mistakes sometimes,” Rubin tweeted . “What (sic) matters is that you learn and grow from it and find away (sic) to turn it into a positive! I know DeSean Jackson – he is NOT anti-Semitic and will now make a difference on these issues.” In his apology post , Jackson said he’ll “fully educate” himself and assist local and national companies to “be more informed and make a difference in our community.” He said that he did not intend to hurt Jewish Americans with his Instagram posts. Former NBA player defends Jackson Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, no relation, said Tuesday that DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth.” “So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others,” that he said in a now-deleted Instagram video. He later posted a note to Instagram, writing “Your races pain doesn’t hurt more than the next races pain. Don’t act like your hardships or more devastating then ours. And u wonder why we fighting for equality. Common sense ain’t common. Truth Hurts. Never waste time explaining to people who never supported u anyway. Free Game.”





