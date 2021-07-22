DeSantis PAC selling 'don't Fauci my Florida' merch. Hear Fauci's reaction
A political action committee tied to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been selling anti-mask and anti-Fauci merchandise, including shirts that read “don’t Fauci my Florida.” Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts with CNN’s Jim Acosta, saying he has “no idea” what it’s about.

