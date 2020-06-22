DeSantis Flattens Cuomo: Please Don’t Send Florida Tourists To Nursing Homes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a swipe at his New York counterpart over a significant scandal concerning the coronavirus pandemic and Andrew Cuomo’s role in nursing home deaths.

Cuomo chimed in on recent news that the Sunshine State has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases – something DeSantis attributes to increased testing – by suggesting he’d quarantine visitors from Florida.

As if anyone is actually clamoring to get back to New York.

It was the kind of petulant comment you’d expect from Cuomo. A reply to DeSantis having to do the same thing to New Yorkers coming into his state.

“It is a real concern,” Cuomo said when asked of a quarantine on incoming Floridians. “You’re right, it could happen and it is something I’m considering.”

Andrew Cuomo threatened to force individuals to quarantine when they travel to New York from Florida… like people are actually leaving Florida to go to the quantity 1 in deaths/cases of COVID state in America. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 18, 2020

RELATED: Cuomo Blames Republicans For Promoting Nursing Home Scandal, Dismisses Deaths As ‘Shiny Object’

DeSantis Hammers Cuomo

Cuomo’s threat is laughable on two fronts:

New York far exceeds all the states in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. In the latter statistic, New York not quite doubles that of another closest state of New Jersey (24,710 to 12,857). Florida has seen 3,144 deaths despite relaxing restrictions on businesses and resident ahead of when Cuomo did. So a quarantine in people from NY is understandable. The New York Times has reported that Florida is a huge top destination for New Yorkers trying to escape the coronavirus pandemic after the Cuomo administration poorly mishandled the response. Could the rise in cases be partially due to that?

Where New Yorkers Moved to Escape Coronavirus – The New York Times https://t.co/Ysj6C5auXA — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) May 18, 2020

DeSantis responded by blasting Cuomo for a deadly scandal that the Democrat helped perpetuate.

“I would just ask if that’s done just please do not quarantine any Floridians in the nursing homes in New York,” DeSantis chided throughout a press conference.

FLORIDA: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a swipe at Gov. Cuomo, saying that if that he imposes a quarantine on Florida visitors, “just please do not quarantine any Floridians in the nursing homes in New York.” pic.twitter.com/r64jPIhRmY — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) June 21, 2020

RELATED: Cuomo: It’s Trump’s Fault That I Issued An Order Forcing Nursing Homes To Take COVID Patients

Cuomo’s Deadly Mistake

DeSantis’ comment is alluding to an executive order issued by Cuomo in March which forced nursing facilities to take on patients that had tested positive for coronavirus.

The order stated in-part: “No resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”

Cuomo then failed to reverse the directive for six weeks as thousands upon thousands of senior deaths mounted.

His administration taken care of immediately DeSantis’ jab through a statement by senior adviser Rich Azzopardi, a person with all the emotional stability of a pre-pubescent child.

“Said the guy who can’t even put on a mask on the right way!” responded Azzopardi. “Maybe less time repeating right-wing Twitter bots and more time‎ trying to competently manage the pandemic that’s spiking in his state.”

If one were to evaluate Azzopardi’s Twitter timeline – his bio likes to pretend that he’s the “bulldog” of the administration – you’ll see he blames every valid debatable point that reflects badly on his beloved boss on ‘twitter bots.’

But then, he’s just emulating his muse.

Cuomo has thus far blamed the nursing home scandal he caused on:

If Dad sets a negative example by blaming other entities for his own shortcomings, then obviously the kids on his staff will aswell.

Republicans need to keep on calling out Cuomo with this nursing home disaster every chance they get. The media is covering with this man, who’s a viable option to run for President in 2024.