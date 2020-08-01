Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Trump’s legal team, cited Harvard Law Professor Nikolas Bowie as a scholar who supports the argument that abuse of power doesn’t warrant impeachment. Bowie told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Jeffrey Toobin that Dershowitz is wrong. #CNN #News
Dershowitz cited this professor for his defense. The professor says he's wrong
