Derrius Guice strangled girlfriend until she was unconscious, charging documents say

The charging documents supply the very first extensive take a look at the accusations versus Guice.

After the March event, the female needed to delegate capture a flight at BWI, according to the chargingdocuments She informed private investigators she was in a rush and did not search in the mirror until she showed up for a stopover inChicago The female took a picture of her injuries in a washroom, according to the charging documents.

She suffered bruising to her neck, which likewise had actually colored areas on it, according to the charging documents.

Guice’s lawyer, Peter D. Greenspun, provided a declaration following Guice’s arrest on Friday stating that private investigators stopped working to totally analyze the accusations that occurred months back, and knocked the group for launching Guice “without a single question as to what occurred.”

“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun stated.

Guice’s girlfriend likewise informed authorities the football gamer pressed her to the ground in his bed room restroom in February, triggering an injury to her left thumbnail, according to chargingdocuments The nail ultimately fell off due to the fact that of a popped capillary.