Derrius Guice released after being charged with domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Derrius Guice #29, Washington (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Derrius Guice has actually been detained and charged with domestic violence.

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team looked all set to introduce a brand-new age with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and Derrius Guice behind him at running back. The latter half of this vibrant duo didn’t make to the start of the season, nevertheless, as Guice was detained for what seems like an awful event with his better half.

The Washington Post is reporting that Guice was charged with one count of strangulation, which is a felony in Virginia, in addition to 3 counts of attack and battery and one count of damage of home.

BREAKING: Washington RB Derrius Guice was detained Friday afternoon on domestic violence- associated charges, consisting of one count of strangulation. https://t.co/Tkh6kYVn6v — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2020

Guice was instantly released by Washington, and couple of can blame them for acting so decisively.

Derrius Guice was expected to have a breakout season in 2020.

Guice broke out in 2016 at LSU, as he was simply 7 lawns shy of 1,500 overall lawns while scoring 16 goals. He followed that up by amounting to 1,375 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. While forecasted to be …