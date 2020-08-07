Derrius Guice arrested on domestic violence charges

Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center around 5 p.m. He was handcuffed in the parking area of the center prior to being taken within. Guice was launched on bond, and quickly prior to 7: 30 p.m. he was seen repeling in a silver Range Rover.

A group declaration launched less than 2 hours after Guice was nabbed stated club authorities very first found out of the accusations versus Guice on Thursday and alerted the league. They then consulted with Guice and informed him he was excused from group activities while the club evaluated the circumstance.

“This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius,” the declaration stated. “Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

Guice has actually employed Peter D. Greenspun, a popular criminal lawyer in Northern Virginia who has actually worked on various prominent cases, consisting of representing D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad in his capital murder trial and commentator Marv Albert on sodomy charges in 1997.

Guice turned himself in quickly after 5 p.m. He stood on a corner in the parking area with an officer prior to 2 females approached him, spoke with him quickly and after that waited as the officer handcuffed him. Guice was led inside to consumption minutes prior to Greenspun brought up and strolled inside the detention center. About an hour later on, Greenspun went out, without Guice, and repelled. He decreased to comment.