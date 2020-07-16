Derrick Henry would ‘love to have’ Jadeveon Clowney at Tennessee Titans | NFL News





Derrick Henry exploded over the 2nd half of 2019 to lead the Titans to the playoffs

Derrick Henry insists free agent Jadeveon Clowney would be welcomed with ‘open arms’ were he to sign with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2020 season.

With just fourteen days until the start of training camp, Clowney remains searching for a new team after spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Henry is hopeful his new four-year, $50m deal will have a way to help the Titans facilitate further additions such as for instance that of Clowney continue.

“I just thought the deal made sense for me, and if it gives us more room to bring in somebody else to help this team, I am all for it,” Henry said in a conference ask Thursday.

“Any time you can improve your team at positions that we need, it is always a big benefit. Hopefully, if my deal possibly did that, hopefully we can bring somebody in that can help this team improve us more.”

Jadeveon Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks

Clowney recently explained that he was “still open” and is yet to determine where he’ll sign, but does consider signing with a club before the start of season should everything begin on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Titans are the type of interested in ending up in Clowney, with general manager Jon Robinson reportedly thinking about examining the 2014 first-round pick’s health before deciding if to sign him.

The Cleveland Browns are said to have had an offer worth $15m rejected by Clowney, while a return to the Seahawks, though unlikely, has also been floated.

“He’s a great player, and he’s played at a high level for a while,” said Henry. “If he wants to come to Tennessee, you’d positively welcome him with open arms.

“Hopefully, if [management and Clowney are] talking, we can get something done and they can come join us. We definitely would love to have him and they can help us in a huge way.”

Clowney recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles plus one interception came back for a touchdown in 13 games to help Seattle reach the playoffs last season.

2:13 Maurice Jones-Drew says it was a simple decision for the Titans when registering Henry on a four-year, $50m deal Maurice Jones-Drew says it absolutely was an easy decision for the Titans when signing up Henry on a four-year, $50m deal

Henry was discussing his new multi-year contract with the Titans, which was agreed just with time to beat Wednesday’s deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions.

The former Heisman Trophy winner produced a career year in 2019 as that he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,540 for 16 touchdowns.

“I am very excited, and happy the method if over with and today the focus is getting right back to football and hopefully getting together [for training camp] at the end of the month,” he said.

“I didn’t have any doubt at all. It was just a matter of time before we’re able to come [to an agreement] where we’d both be happy and I’m glad we had the ability to do this. We came to a typical ground where both people could be happy.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – away from home! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android