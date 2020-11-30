Today’s game was quite interesting. There was a very close competition in who was going to lead the league. In the game, the running back of Titan, Derrick Henry, and that of Vikings, Dalvin Cook, were neck to neck. Read further to find out who came out as the best player in the NFL.

Derrick Henry, The Topper Of The NFL List, And The Other NFL Rankers

Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards against the Colts. It was a big game for him today. Cook, on the other hand, did not have a big game today. He had to rush against the Panthers for 61 yards. It was just not his best day. He is second to Derrick Henry in the NFL with a score of 1,130 yards, while Henry’s score is the rushing yards of 1,257.

Now it’s about Henry vs Dalvin Cook. Cook has to better himself move forward, uphill to be precise, to usurp Henry.

Born and raised in Florida, Derrick Henry, in his high school days, set the national record with the Yulee Hornets. And he has been unstoppable ever since. in his college days, he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide and earned a number of awards including the Doak Walker Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Heisman Trophy, and the Maxwell Award.

James Robinson is the one who secured third place in the NFL, with Jaguars running back. His score is 890 yards.

This is not the first time that Henry topped the NFL list. He did lead the league in rushing even last year. And he does not seem to be overwhelmed by this fact. He is handling the fact that he is the first-ever player to top the NFL in rushing. That too, in the back-to-back since 2006 and the 2007 LaDainian Tomlinson.