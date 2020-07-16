Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans running back agrees four-year, $50m deal | NFL News





The Titans selected Derrick Henry in the second round of the 2016 Draft

​​​​​Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement over a four-year, $50m contract that includes $25.5m in guaranteed money.

The deal, confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, came just in time to beat Wednesday’s 4pm ET deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions.

Henry had looked set to play on his $10.27m franchise tender in the 2020 season as it appeared negotiations over a new deal would be put on hold until next offseason.

The former Heisman Trophy winner led the NFL in rushing yards last season with 1,540 for 16 touchdowns to lead the Titans to the playoffs.

He added 446 rushing yards in the post-season but was limited to just 69 yards in Tennessee’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Had the two parties not reached an agreement Henry would have landed in a 2021 free agency market stacked at running back, with the likes of Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and James Conner all due to be up for grabs.

There is meanwhile uncertainty over the NFL’s salary cap, which could dip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry’s deal follows up quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s four-year, $118m extension in March on the back of his Comeback Player of the Year-winning 2019 season. While the former Miami Dolphins play-caller found himself in inspired form, it was Henry that spearheaded Mike Vrabel’s side.

