Deroy Murdock: To be reelected, Trump must focus on broadening his base — not petty fights on Twitter

Even more ominously, Jones notes this in regards to the president’s 38 % thumbs-up figure: “The drop in Trump’s job approval rating puts him in the company of George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter … who also had sub-40 percent approval ratings in June of their reelection years.”

And look what happened for them.

Election Day is Nov. 3, but Americans will begin casting morally repugnant early votes on Sept. 18 in Minnesota and South Dakota. (Citizens should vote together nation, on Election Day, after weighing all available information and arguments, and not another sooner).

Given these grim poll results, sufficient reason for just nine weeks before voters pull the first levers, President Trump at once must focus just like a bloodhound on winning another term.

The alternative is unthinkable — an addled Democratic President Joe Biden weakly assenting to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, and their every unhinged, extreme, vindictive, far-left fantasy.

The president must stop wasting precious time with Twitter messages about seemingly every petty controversy that arises.

The president already features a massive problem getting his important messages out, as a result of the Hate Trump Media, which constantly gnaw at him like termites nibbling through the floorboards.

Trump must keep in mind that he is not running against athletes, comedians and pundits.

Creating his own distractions causes it to be that much harder for Trump to obtain reelected — an objective which has grown from an urgent priority to an existential imperative for the survival of America as we have known it.

The president must stop caving in to temptation as that he recently did on Twitter, when that he wondered if NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace would apologize over a two-week-old incident involving a noose-like garage-door closer discovered at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

First, Wallace is not like failed, publicity-starved actor Jussie Smollett, who totally fabricated a racial “attack” on himself. At worst, Wallace rushed to misjudgment in regards to the noose/rope in his garage stall. Fifteen FBI agents soon determined that it absolutely was there since October, and there was no hate crime.

Second, Wallace is not like Colin Kaepernick, an anti-American radical who denounced July Fourth as a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Third, who cares? The president of the United States has far bigger cars to race, specially a fourteen days after this flap ended with warm shows of support for Wallace, NASCAR’s sole Black racer.

On Saturday, President Trump travels to Portsmouth, N.H., for a campaign rally. Energizing his base is critical. But with 91 % of Republicans already supporting Trump, per Gallup, that he cannot rise much above his near-deity status within his own party.

Trump must expand his base, pronto.

For every rally, the president should do at the least three events with independents, suburban women and Black voters. Trump should show Black parents that he strongly backs school choice, while Biden sadistically promises to padlock charter schools.

Trump should visit minority-owned companies which have grown through his Opportunity Zones program. He should introduce Americans to Black former prisoners who have benefited from his First Step Act criminal-justice reform and made something of themselves.

Trump repeatedly should visit historically Black universites and colleges and explain how his robust support for those institutions boosts the educational and professional prospects for the Black students who populate these campuses.

If Trump can capture 15 to 20 % of the Black vote, he will romp in November. That looks daunting, but it’s worth the effort — not least because requesting Black votes calms Whites rattled by relentless, filthy media and Democratic lies about Trump’s alleged racism.

Trump’s White support has fallen from 57 % in May to 48 percent in June. Appealing to Blacks will boost Trump’s approval among Whites.

The president should give you a positive, optimistic vision of how his ideas will reverse COVID-19’s damage and make America great again, again. Trumponomics triumphed. Tax cuts, deregulation, energy independence and other pro-market reforms can perhaps work their magic once more.

Finally, Trump must keep in mind that he is not running against athletes, comedians and pundits. He is running against an increasingly befogged Joe Biden, first elected 48 years back.

So, atop his own positive message, Trump must highlight Biden’s weaknesses, his shabby Senate record, the Obama-Biden administration’s abundant failures, and the bonkers AOC/BLM/Antifa left that will get a grip on Washington if Biden wins.

President Trump should discuss these huge ideas, ignore sniping a-listers, and secure his magic Twitter machine, save for major, upbeat announcements such as for instance bill signings, new treaties and COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

In short, a presidential reelection is a terrible thing to waste.

