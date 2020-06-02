Deroy Murdock says George Floyd’s story becoming ‘second fiddle’ to looting and rioting

Murdock stated that one of many victims right here is Floyd and there ought to be a dialogue about the entire totally different ways in which police brutality might be addressed.

“Rewarding good cops, punishing bad cops, how do we handle this? What kind of training might work?” Murdock stated.

Murdock doubled down on his op-ed that condemned the riots in response to the dying of Floyd.

Murdock wrote, “In the name of George Floyd, Minneapolis rioters have done a huge injustice to George Floyd.”

“Floyd, 46, is dead. A widely viewed video confirms that the unarmed black man was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, arrested him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, handcuffed him, pinned him to the asphalt, and then planted his knee on Floyd’s neck,” he wrote.

Murdock stated that $2.four million value of watches had been stolen from a Rolex store in NYC and the “anti-fascist brigade” is deeply concerned within the rioting. Murdock famous {that a} War World II memorial was defaced even although the monument represents “anti-fascism” due to the United States’ struggle towards Nazi Germany.

“Instead, George Floyd and his story are playing basically second fiddle or have been completely blown out of the news because we’re talking about destroyed shops, stores that won’t reopen, CVS stores, and other chain stores are going to remain closed for some time.”

Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, has been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

