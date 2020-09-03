Derek Hough sets ‘Dancing with the Stars’ return for season 29

The tweet likewise teased that he might not be going back to his normal function as a professional dancer.

“TUESDAY: @derekhough is coming BACK to @DancingABC – but what will he be doing?” stated the message. “TUNE IN TO @GMA TUESDAY TO FIND OUT! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS.”

Alongside the declaration was a quick video including clips of the 35-year-old dancer’s minutes on the dance flooring.

Hough has actually won more times than any other pro on the program, bagging mirror ball prizes together with Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin.

His last season on the program was the 23rd when he was paired with Marilu Henner and positioned 6th.

The star is likewise a star and vocalist, leaving a lot of doors open for his return to the competitors series, not to discuss his sibling, Julianne Hough, has actually functioned as a judge on the reveal formerly.

Also flowing is speculation that he might sign up with Tyra Banks as a co-host after the exits of Tom Bergeron and