Derek Chisora ‘working on’ Bellator MMA switch after Dillian Whyte challenged UFC’s Francis Ngannou | Boxing News





Chisora claims he may debut in MMA

Derek Chisora claims he “can’t wait to get in the cage” and instructed Sky Sports that an MMA crossover is imminent.

His rival Dillian Whyte has just lately been embroiled in a back-and-forth with UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou however now Chisora has develop into the most recent fighter to think about a switch of sports activities.

Speaking about Bellator MMA president Scott Coker, Chisora instructed Sky Sports: “I’ve told [him] give me your best heavyweight and I will knock his lights out!”

Chisora is anticipated to reschedule his struggle in opposition to Oleksandr Usyk however has recommended that his subsequent contest might be his first outdoors of boxing.

“I’m prepared. I mentioned to [manager David Haye] the opposite day: ‘Can you get me in to a cage struggle as a result of I’m able to go’.

“So I think we’re working on that now, an MMA fight. I need it, so my next fight might be MMA or Usyk.”

About blended martial arts organisation Bellator, Chisora mentioned: “They said yes, David is working on it now so see what happens.”

Chisora attended a Black Lives Matter protest final weekend with Bellator MMA fighter Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

“I’m hungry, excited, some MMA fighters come to boxing so I want to be the one that goes to MMA, I want to knock some dudes out for fun.”

Chisora insists he has started coaching at London Shootfighters MMA gymnasium: “Every day, severe guys, I get pleasure from it, it is painful however I get pleasure from it so I figured ‘name David’.

“Since we don’t know when we’re boxing, we said let’s do it.”

Asked if the turnaround between an MMA debut then a boxing match in opposition to Usyk could be too brief, Chisora mentioned: “Yes, however I’m a fighter. I like preventing, I do not wish to look again once I end, I wish to look again and be completely satisfied.

“So do an MMA fight, finish it quick, jog on and fight Usyk, knock him out then go home and celebrate.”

Whyte, who has twice crushed Chisora, as soon as gained an MMA struggle in simply 12 seconds and has insisted he would step into the UFC octagon to satisfy knockout artist Ngannou.

“Yes, I would have a boxing match,” Ngannou instructed Sky Sports. “Whoever is possible and whenever is possible. The top heavyweights.”

Whyte fired again: “Stop talking about it. Don’t talk about it, let’s just do it.”

Former England worldwide James Haskell has signed for Bellator

Chisora stoked the flames of his rivalry with Whyte by suggesting he would assist put together his rival’s upcoming opponent, Alexander Povetkin.

“I spoke to Alexander a couple of days ago,” Chisora mentioned. “He said that he’s started training and waiting for a date, and says he will send his private plane to pick me up, so why not?”

Should Chisora transition into MMA, the Bellator heavyweight division consists of Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett, ex-WWE star Bobby Lashley and former England rugby worldwide James Haskell who has not but debuted.