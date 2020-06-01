Derek Chauvin transported to maximum-security prison: reports

Chauvin grew to become the main target of concern and 4 days of avenue protests throughout the nation this week after he was seen on cellphone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for greater than eight minutes throughout his arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit invoice.

The three different officers who took half within the arrest have been additionally fired, they usually stay underneath investigation.

Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing Floyd’s household, stated in an interview Sunday that he believes Chauvin needs to be charged with first-degree homicide.

“We think that he had intent based on, not the one minute, two minute, but over eight minutes, almost nine minutes he kept his knee in a man’s neck that was begging and pleading for breath,” Crump stated. “George Floyd died because of the knee being shoved into his neck, and he could not breathe.”