Derek Chauvin Told George Floyd It Takes ‘A Lot Of Oxygen To Talk’ While Kneeling On His Neck

More than a month after George Floyd was killed in broad daylight, with a video showing then-police officer Derek Chauvin‘s knee on the man’s neck for almost nine minutes, more disturbing details are coming out in regards to the horrifying incident.

While Chauvin has been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, newly released transcripts of bodycam footage reveal how he interacted with Floyd. Despite the victim over and over (more than 20 times!!) telling officers that he couldn’t breathe and that they were going to kill him, Chauvin told Floyd “it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen” to talk.

The transcripts, that have been filed in Hennepin County District Court, also detail Floyd pleading with the four officers, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, even saying at one point that he recently recovered from coronavirus. Transcription from Lane’s bodycam footage attributes Chauvin as saying:

“Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

The transcript from Kueng’s states Chauvin told Floyd:

“Takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say that.”

After eight minutes and 46 minutes of Derek’s knee driving in to George’s neck, the father of five died.

All four officers have been fired and charged, with Lane, Kueng, and Thao facing aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Those three have been released on bond. Lane has additionally filed a motion in court to dismiss the charges against him, hoping to use the bodycam footage transcription to his benefit.

Meanwhile, the actual footage itself is not released, though many watched the tragic interaction if the video of Floyd’s death went viral.

What we didn’t see on camera was any indication George and Derek knew each other, although it’s been reported both worked night security at the same Minneapolis nightclub. One man who was simply employed beside them so-called the disgraced cop was “well acquainted” with Floyd, spilling how they even “bumped heads” over Chauvin’s “aggressive” handling of patrons at the establishment.

Clearly a study will unearth more people doesn’t know as protests continue across the nation. Justice needs to be served for Floyd, his family, and the countless other cases where unarmed Black people have been killed by police without consequence. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments (below).

[Image via Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office]