Derek Chauvin: Officer in George Floyd’s death under review by state police conduct board

In a letter to the Hennepin County District Court, the official from the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training requested records associated with the state’s prosecution, indicating the standards board is “obligated to review the facts and circumstances of this matter.”

Disclosure of the state’s police conduct and licensing board’s involvement helps it be the fourth official review of the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death.

Besides the state’s criminal investigation, the FBI is conducting a federal civil rights investigation to the matter. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is reviewing a whole decade of police records from the Minneapolis Police Department to ascertain whether there is certainly evidence to suggest the department has engaged in a pattern of unfairly targeting of minorities.

The state Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training “is responsible for licensing over 10,500 active peace officers and 109 active part-time peace officers” in Minnesota, according to the agency. If Chauvin is found to possess engaged in misconduct, the agency can suspend his law enforcement license.

While perhaps not speaking about any specific case, Erik Misselt, the board’s interim executive director, told CNN the penalty for violating policing standards carries a range of punitive options, such as the suspension or revocation of a police officer’s police force license.

News of the board’s involvement in investigating Chauvin is not the very first time the agency has found itself in the public spotlight following Floyd’s death.