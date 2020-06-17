Derek Chauvin: Officer in George Floyd’s death under review by state police conduct board

Jackson Delong
In a letter to the Hennepin County District Court, the official from the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training requested records associated with the state’s prosecution, indicating the standards board is “obligated to review the facts and circumstances of this matter.”

In eyewitness video footage of the police encounter involving Floyd, Chauvin was seen pressing his knee to the African American man’s neck for pretty much nine minutes as Floyd lost consciousness. Three other officers involved in the incident also face charges.
The local medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, as did experts hired by his family, even though they do not agree with what caused it.

Disclosure of the state’s police conduct and licensing board’s involvement helps it be the fourth official review of the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death.

Besides the state’s criminal investigation, the FBI is conducting a federal civil rights investigation to the matter. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is reviewing a whole decade of police records from the Minneapolis Police Department to ascertain whether there is certainly evidence to suggest the department has engaged in a pattern of unfairly targeting of minorities.

The state Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training “is responsible for licensing over 10,500 active peace officers and 109 active part-time peace officers” in Minnesota, according to the agency. If Chauvin is found to possess engaged in misconduct, the agency can suspend his law enforcement license.

While perhaps not speaking about any specific case, Erik Misselt, the board’s interim executive director, told CNN the penalty for violating policing standards carries a range of punitive options, such as the suspension or revocation of a police officer’s police force license.

News of the board’s involvement in investigating Chauvin is not the very first time the agency has found itself in the public spotlight following Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said a week ago he wants to expand the board and establish a new police-community relations council. While announcing new proposed policing reform measures, Walz required the requirement of new “real-time data collection and analysis of complaint, discipline and use of force data and use it to inform reforms at the POST board,” particularly since it relates to the licensing of police officers.

