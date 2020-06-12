Derek Chauvin: Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million

Chauvin has been the subject of national fury since last month, when footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd begged him to avoid. He was quickly fired from the department where he had worked since 2001, and amid national protests, was in the course of time charged with second-degree murder . Three other officers involved with the incident were also fired and face felony charges.

But Chauvin still stands to take advantage of a pension partially funded by taxpayers. While numerous state laws allow for the forfeiture of pensions for those employees convicted of felony crimes associated with their work, this is perhaps not the case in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed to CNN that 44-year-old Chauvin would remain eligible to file for his pension as early as age 50, though it would not provide information on the specific amount he would receive. Chauvin’s attorney declined to comment. Retirement plan officials said that employees terminated voluntarily or for cause are eligible for future benefits unless they decide to forfeit their future benefit and be given a refund of their contributions made throughout their employment.

“Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,” a spokeswoman said. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

While a number of facets are used to calculate pension benefits, Chauvin may likely be eligible for annual payments in the ballpark of $50,000 annually or more if that he chose to start receiving them at age 55, in accordance with a CNN analysis predicated on Chauvin’s tenure, 2019 payroll data, contract details, pension plan guidance and Minneapolis Police Department salary schedules. The benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not including any cost of living increases. Chauvin’s annual payments could possibly be even higher if that he received quite a lot of overtime in prior years. Two of another officers charged in the death of Floyd were rookies, but a third also appears eligible to get pension advantages from his time with the department, in accordance with employment records released by the city. The Minneapolis Mayor’s Office, Police Department and the local police union failed to respond to CNN’s requests for comment. Public pensions are paid for via a combination of contributions from taxpayer-funded local governments and workers themselves, in addition to investment returns. Public safety pensions are generally some of the most generous and have caused local and state budgets to balloon around the country. Related: DOJ all but abandons broad police investigations But they truly are almost impossible to cut back or eliminate from workers who have been promised them in public areas employment contracts, and police unions have fought hard to protect worker pensions. Officers also often pay a few of their own salaries into the funds and on average receive their pensions instead of Social Security. Amid growing calls across the country to defund police departments and better distribute the money to social services, such as youth and community development and mental health treatment, pensions will likely end up being a flashpoint in the ongoing debate. The laws governing whether pensions could be stripped from police accused of misconduct vary with respect to the state. Less than 1 / 2 of states have laws that allow for pensions to be taken from police who have been convicted of any kind of felony, while some other states allow pensions to be taken away for specific crimes like corruption or sexual crimes against minors but not for the conviction of an officer for using extortionate force, in accordance with 2017 research published in the Journal of Law, Economics and Policy. But even these laws wouldn’t touch the many officers accused of police brutality who are never convicted or even charged with a crime . Many were also passed in the past decade and often wouldn’t connect with officers hired before the laws were enacted, researchers noted. “Pension forfeiture for misconduct is pretty rare,” said D. Bruce Johnsen, a law professor at George Mason University and something of the authors of the research. “With this terrible tragedy it might be a good time to push in this direction,” that he added, saying that the particular situations that will allow for forfeiture would need to be vigilantly defined. What should we investigate next? Email us: [email protected]

Source link