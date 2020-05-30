Derek Chauvin is being detained at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul

WCCO

Mayor Jacob Frey mentioned the people who find themselves coming to Minneapolis to protest will not be residents and are “coming in largely from outside the city.”

“Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so. We’ve seen longterm institutional businesses overridden. We’ve seen community institutions set on fire. And I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents,” he mentioned at a information briefing on Saturday.

He mentioned the protests earlier this week that had been principally peaceable and had been largely attended by those that lived in town, however “the dynamic has changed.”

“Gradually that shift was made and we saw more and more people coming from outside of the city. We saw more and more people looking to cause violence in our communities, and I have to say, it is not acceptable,” Frey mentioned.

“This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops,” he added.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter mentioned everybody who was arrested in his metropolis final evening was from exterior the state.

“What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here,” he mentioned.

There had been roughly 20 arrests made in St. Paul final evening, principally for housebreaking, and roughly the identical variety of arrests in Minneapolis for curfew violations and destruction of property, mentioned John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.