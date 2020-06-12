Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1million in pension money during his retirement

The former Minneapolis officer who was seen pressing his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes before he died could receive more than $1million in pension benefits even if he’s convicted in court.

Derek Chauvin, 44, faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death.

He kept his knee on Floyd’s throat even as the 46-year-old black man begged him to let up so that he is able to breathe.

After Floyd’s death, Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. It took authorities four days to arrest and charge him amid intense pressure.

Even if Chauvin is convicted and sentenced to prison for Floyd’s death, that he could still collect pension payments if he chose to file for retirement after the age of 50, according to CNN.

Some states do have pension forfeiture lawful restrictions which allow for advantages to be denied to any public employee who is convicted of a significant crime. Minnesota, however, isn’t one of them.

Minnesota state law protects the pensions of public safety employees – even in cases of termination.

Chauvin could choose to forego his pension by requesting a refund of his employer contributions, which will be paid in a lump sum.

But there is no legal mechanism through which Chauvin could have his pension denied, according to the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association.

‘Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,’ a PERA spokeswoman told CNN.

‘Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.’

According to the terms governing the PERA’s police and fire fund, employees contribute nearly 12 per cent of these total salaries while the employers – in this case, state taxpayers – contribute slightly more – some 16 percent.

PERA calculates the huge benefits by taking into consideration a person’s age; the common salary during the five-year period in which the employee was paid his highest wage, also referred to as the ‘high five’ period; and years of credited service.

If Chauvin filed for retirement after that he turns 55, he would meet the requirements to receive annual payments of around $50,000, according to CNN.

That means that over a 30-year period, Chauvin could receive at least $1.5million, though this would perhaps not include any cost of living increases.

The payments could be even higher if Chauvin accumulated significant overtime.

Three other former Minneapolis cops have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Tou Thao, who has amassed some 10 years of service on the force, could also be eligible to receive pension benefits.

The 34-year-old officer sometimes appears in video telling bystanders to keep their distance while Floyd had been suffocated by Chauvin.

Thomas Lane, 37, posted cash bail and was launched from jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Lane initially took Floyd into custody. He can be said to have held down Floyd’s legs while Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Lane’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 29. His lawyer says he’s planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges.