Derek Chauvin Arrested: Investigators Charge Minneapolis Police Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck

The former Minneapolis police officer captured on video kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck has been arrested.

Derek Chauvin, who was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday together with three different officers concerned in Floyd’s detainment, was taken into custody early Friday morning. As we’ve reported, Floyd died whereas in custody after viral video confirmed him struggling to breathe with Chauvin’s knee pressed into his neck for not less than eight minutes.

Chauvin’s arrest was first introduced by Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington (pictured within the insert, above left, in the course of the information convention on Friday morning), although it’s unclear at this level precisely what the fees are towards the previous officer.

Both the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the occasions and actions that led to Floyd’s dying earlier this week.

According to KMSP political reporter Theo Keith, who was first to report the information of Chauvin’s arrest, not far more has been introduced at this level (under):

Harrington says the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension instructed him minutes in the past. He wouldn’t say the place Chauvin was arrested, or on what expenses. A information launch is forthcoming. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 29, 2020

We’ll proceed to replace you as extra unfolds on this creating story…