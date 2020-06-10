Derek Chauvin And George Floyd Knew Each Other And ‘Bumped Heads,’ Says Former Coworker At Nightclub

Shortly following the death of George Floyd, it was unmasked that he had previously caused now-former Officer Derek Chauvin, who infamously kneeled on his neck before that he died. Both Floyd and Chauvin were employed at a nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Now, a former co-worker of the two men at the club is speaking out to reveal that they failed to always go along.

David Pinney told CBS News that Chauvin and Floyd “bumped heads,” making use of their disagreements having “a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.” Lawyers representing the Floyd family have already been pushing for Chauvin to be charged with first degree murder “because we believe he knew who George Floyd was.”

“Is there any doubt in your mind that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?” CBS News hosts asked Pinney, to which that he replied, “No. He knew him.” When asked to clarify how well he thinks Chauvin knew him, Pinney responded, “I would say pretty well.”

Maya Santamaria, who had been the owner of the nightclub where both men worked, explained that she had been paying Chauvin to sit away from El Nuevo Rodeo in his squad car when he was off-duty, an operating contract that lasted for 17 years. Meanwhile, Floyd worked security outside the nightclub last year, and she specifically recalled them both taking care of Tuesday nights at the same time. “Do you think Derek had a problem with black people?” CBS News asked. “I think he was afraid and intimidated,” Santamaria responded. “By black folks?” CBS News clarified, to which Santamaria said, “Yeah.” Benjamin Crump has cited this nightclub connection as evidence that Chauvin held Floyd down with “an intentional will to do bodily harm.”

The police were likely to protect and serve George Floyd. They FAILED. Now I’m calling for first-degree murder charges in the police-involved killing of #GeorgeFloyd. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/CI0W3QIz9N — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 7, 2020

“They had an overlap,” the lawyer said. “And so that is going to be an interesting aspect to this case and hopefully upgrading these charges to first-degree murder because we believe he knew who George Floyd was.”

