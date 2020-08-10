Derecho with 100 mph winds moving across the Midwest

The storms have actually produced winds as high as 100 mph as they moved through Iowa and Illinois.

“Remain indoors. Do not start moving loose objects back outside until winds subside,” the National Weather Service’s workplace in Chicago tweeted.

The storms become part of what the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center called a “particularly dangerous situation.”

Tornado cautions are in impact west ofChicago

More than 500,000 houses and organisations in the Midwest lack power, consisting of a 3rd of all of clients in Iowa. The storms become part of a derecho that was moving out of Iowa into northern Illinois, towards Chicago, which triggered the Storm Prediction Center to release a PDS thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. CTMonday . “PDS severe thunderstorm watches are rare, and reserved for only the strongest thunderstorm events,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller stated. “Wind gusts are expected to reach up 100 mph with the line of thunderstorms as rolls across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.” Check your local forecast here A wind gust of 106 mph in Marshall, Iowa, was currently reported as the storm gone through. A derecho producing extensive damaging winds, a few of which must be extreme, is anticipated to continue and broaden east from Iowa into parts of the Midwest through this night,” the Storm Prediction Center statedMonday . A derecho (noticable comparable to “deh-REY-cho”) is a prevalent, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of quickly moving showers …

