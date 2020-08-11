Derecho hits Chicago with up to 100 mph winds, slams Upper Midwest

By Monday night, almost 1.5 million individuals were without power in the wake of the storms from eastern Nebraska through Indiana, where the storms had actually likewise triggered wind damage. By 8 p.m. main time, the storms had actually reached western Ohio however were deteriorating.

Iowa was hardest struck by the bowing storm complex. Several places clocked wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, while gusts in between 75 and 85 mph prevailed. The storm’s strength partially subsided as it headed east, however Chicago’s Midway Airport clocked a gust to 73 mph.

As of 8: 45 p.m., Doppler radar showed that storm complex extended from Toledo to Dayton in Ohio to simply west ofLouisville Compared to numerous hours previously, the storms had actually lost a good deal of strength, with many wind gusts listed below levels thought about extreme. However, severe thunderstorms watches stayed in impact from western Ohio curling back through western Kentucky into severe southeast Missouri through midnight.

Chicago experienced its most extreme winds around 4 p.m. when, in addition to the 72 mph gust at Midway, O’Hare International Airport saw a 62 mph gust, and a wind gust to 85 mph was taped by a Weatherbug station in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

The Weather Service tweeted that “much of northern Illinois has pockets of damage with downed trees, debris, and power lines blocking roadways” after the worst had actually passed.