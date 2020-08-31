Derecho ‘brutalizes’ famous oak tree: Photographer says good is coming from heartbreak ‘That Tree’ | Local News

The back story of ‘That Tree’

Mark Hirsch is an expert photographer, very first working for papers and after that as a business shooter.

In October 2011, he was on a picture shoot in Watertown, South Dakota, when his pickup was struck by a concrete truck.

He suffered an extreme concussion and a torn rotator cuff. A pal flew him back to his house outside Platteville, Wisconsin.

Although he was itching to go back to work, “my physician’s instructions were: ‘Hirsch, you’ve got to give your body and your brain time to heal. You can’t be doing commercial photography. You need to lay low.’ “

That was a physical, psychological and psychological turning point in the then-54-year-old’s life, Hirsch informed previous Quad-City Times press reporter David Burke in a 2015 interview.

“None of us imagine being the victims of a near-death experience, but for all intents and purposes, that’s what it was for me,” he stated.

In the 2 months after his mishap, Hirsch followed physician’s orders. He eliminated a few of that time by trading up his old smart device for a brand-new iPhone FOUR.

A photographer good friend motivated him to treat it like a single-lens reflex cam.

On his method house to Platteville in January …