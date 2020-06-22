Derby’s Louie Sibley reveals Wayne Rooney has had great impact on him after ‘special’ hat-trick | Football News



















Louie Sibley exhibits his match ball message from Wayne Rooney, following a 18-year-old’s hat-trick in Derby’s 3-2 earn at Millwall

Derby midfielder Louie Sibley says previous England in addition to Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has had the great impact on him since becoming a member of the golf club.

Sibley took house the match up ball after scoring the hat-trick inside Derby’s 3-2 win in Millwall on Saturday, as well as the 18-year-old accepts the fact it was an unique moment with regard to him.

A amount of Sibley’s team-mates had authorized the basketball, but in a job interview with Sky Sports, this individual showed a single message particularly, written by Rooney which stated: “Congrats mate, first of many.”

Sibley stated: “That’s obviously a nice touch. It’s amazing to train and play with him.”

The Derby kid has today scored several goals coming from midfield within the first a couple of league begins, having furthermore netted within the club’s ultimate game ahead of the coronavirus lockdown in a 3-0 victory more than Blackburn.

Sibley claims that Rooney has had a positive effect on each of the young participants within the group and talked about the suggestions he offered him prior to facing Manchester United within the FA Cup in March.

Sibley claims Wayne Rooney has had a great influence on the youthful players in Derby

Sibley – a life–long Derby enthusiast – stated: “He’s merely said to be assured and keep enjoying the way We play soccer. He understands I’ve obtained a bit of advantage about our game, I really do like a deal with.

“Before the United game, once i was beginning, he arrived up to me personally and just stated Louie, just be sure you keep performing what might been performing and take no concern.

“That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been taking the advice he’s been giving me and he’s been great with all the young lads.”

‘Fantastic to follow inside Mason Mount’s footsteps’

Sibley became the very first player to attain a hat-trick for Derby since Mason Mount set three earlier Bolton throughout his bank loan spell in Pride Park last time of year – in addition to Sibley thinks he gives some related attributes within the style of take that of the particular Chelsea superstar.

Sibley said: “He created a lot of chances, this individual scored objectives, and that’s portion of my sport. Obviously today he’s performing really well in Chelsea in addition to he’s obtaining England call-ups.

Mason Mount has recently been an integral part of the particular Chelsea group this season

“It can be fantastic to adhere to in his actions because he is technically talented but also a good player. When he was in Derby a year ago, I acquired things coming from his have fun by observing him inside training.

“For me now I’m just going to keep on working hard. Every opportunity I have, I’m just going to make sure I take it and prove to people what I can do.”

Derby aiming for past due play-off push

Derby’s earn at Millwall in their come back to action has seen all of them move to in just three parts of the Championship play-off areas, and Sibley admits have discussed aiming to declare a place inside the league’s leading six.

Sibley’s 1st goal in opposition to Millwall engaged three participants who have break through the club’s academy, along with Jayden Bogle and Max Bird contained in the build–up – and Sibley believes the particular strong opposition for areas within the group will help all of them in their advertising bid.

Sibley stated: “If we all go on a little function and start in order to win game titles, I think there is an opportunity to be able to the play-offs.

“The lads are fighting to be in the team, training’s been very good. We know as a team that we’ve got to keep performing, and who knows.”