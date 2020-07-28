Derby form on trial in Gordon Stakes at Goodwood | Racing News

Derby runner-up Khalifa Sat heads a choose field of 6 for the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Andrew Balding’s charge ended up best of the rest behind all-the-way Epsom hero Serpentine as a 50 -1 shot at the start of the month, beaten 5 and a half lengths after sitting in 2nd throughout the mile-and-a-half Classic.

He will once again be ridden by Tom Marquand on Thursday as he restores competitions with Epsom 5th English King and sixth-placed Mogul.

Ed Walker’s English King was well-fancied for the Derby after winning a trial at Lingfield, however he ended up 6 and a quarter lengths behind Serpentine after producing a late grow for Frankie Dettori – who will be aboard once again here.

The Aidan O’Brien- trained Mogul was a more three-quarters of a length back in 6th – and he coordinate with Ryan Moore once again for this Group Three heat.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s Derby 10 th Highland Chief likewise takes his possibility – together with William Haggas’ Bahrain Trophy winner Al Aasy and Subjectivist, who landed the Listed Glasgow Stakes last time out for Mark Johnston.

Haggas’ Yazaman has actually discovered Tactical too great in his last 2 starts, however he has the possibility to shine himself in the Qatar Richmond Stakes.

Yazaman was beaten a length and a quarter in the July Stakes, while the re-opposing Qaader was a more 3 and a quarter lengths back in 4th for Johnston that day.

O’Brien fields Admiral Nelson – a dissatisfaction in 8th when preferred for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot – with Tom Dascombe’s Lauded, who ended up a location ahead that day, in the mix once again.

Roger Teal’s double winner Gussy Mac – a Listed scorer last time – and Clive Cox’s Supremacy complete the 7 competitors.