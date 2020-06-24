Derby bid in balance for Highest Ground | Racing News

Highest Ground regarded a sensible colt in the making when overturning the odds-on Waldkonig in the Racecourse Live Streams On Racing TV Novice Stakes at Haydock.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Frankel stepped up in some type on the Leicester success which got here on his solely run as a two-year-old 9 months in the past.

Waldkonig had race health on his aspect, having completed third in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at headquarters, however Highest Ground proved properly as much as the duty to stay unbeaten.

The favorite was rapidly away and shared the early tempo with Screeching Dragon, earlier than taking a particular benefit absolutely six furlongs from residence.

Ryan Moore matched the transfer by taking Highest Ground into second place and poised to make his problem in the straight.

Hitting the entrance over two furlongs out, Highest Ground (13-8) drew away from the 4-9 shot in the ultimate furlong to win by two and a half lengths. The two protagonists pulled 11 lengths away from Mersin in third.

Alan Cooper, racing supervisor for homeowners, the Niarchos Family, mentioned: “His return to competitors has been delayed till as we speak, and he is achieved it very properly. Everyone’s endurance and care of the horse has been rewarded.

“He made a good impression on his debut, and it’s nice to see him following up with another nice impression on his second start.”

Highest Ground was reduce to 14-1 from 25-1 for the Investec Derby with Betfair and Paddy Power, and to 16-1 with Betway, however Cooper’s preliminary intuition was that the Epsom Classic on July Four could also be too fast a turnaround.

He added: “I’d have thought the Derby could be too quickly – however let’s have an opportunity to talk with Sir Michael. I feel the Derby is simply too quickly in 10 days.

“He may keep a mile and a half. Frankel can get them to go all journeys, and on the dam’s aspect it is extra restricted as much as a mile than a mile and a half, however in case you dig deep down in the pedigree there’s a mare that stayed a mile and a half.

“I think the trip today was ideal. Let’s get the horse home and see what Sir Michael would like to do.”