Derby 1 – 1 N Forest

Chris Martin rescued a dramatic late point for Derby as they held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 lure the East Midlands derby at Pride Park.

Joe Lolley struck the opener after 12 minutes with a 25-yard shot past Rams goalkeeper Ben Hamer and the visitors came near to a second as Tiago Silva struck the post late on

In second-half stoppage-time, Derby were reduced to 10 men when substitute Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card after a studs-up lunge on Ryan Yates, but Martin then salvaged the most unlikely of points deep in to stoppage-time.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men skip the chance to leapfrog Brentford in to third in the standings as a result, with Derby now level on points with sixth-placed Cardiff ahead of Saturday afternoon’s action.

How Forest took the derby spoils once again

In a departure from their usual compact approach, Forest started on the front foot at Pride Park and were rewarded for doing this before Derby had were able to impose themselves on the overall game.

Joe Lolley’s 12th-minute goal had put Nottingham Forest in-front at Pride Park



A Ben Watson pass was collected by Lolley and, after he were able to advance unchallenged, he dug out a go from 25 yards, which took hook deflection before beating Hamer and crossing the line via the far post.

The Rams took control of proceedings but should have done better when Craig Forsyth’s low cross was clumsily parried by Forest stopper Brice Samba, moments after Chris Martin had headed high within the crossbar.

Much of the game was played at a pedestrian pace following the break, with the visitors camped inside their own half. But despite controlling the possession consequently, Phillip Cocu’s side did not capitalise on the dominance and might have been further behind were it maybe not for two spurned chances from Lewis Grabban and Silva’s strike off the woodwork.

The game looked to possess escaped from their grasp completely when Waghorn was dismissed, but though Chris Martin’s header was hooked off the line minutes later, the target decision system quickly intervened to award the goal and earn Derby a point.

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest host Fulham on Tuesday July 7, in a game go on Sky Sports Football at 5pm, while Derby happen to be The Hawthorns the following evening to face West Brom, also live on Sky Sports Football at 5pm.