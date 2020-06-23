Deputy Speaker of Parliament tests positive for Covid-19 – Panorama

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament from opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Vahe Enfiajyan has announced that he contracted coronavirus.

“Dear compatriots, it has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive. I have no health complaints and any symptoms,” Enfiajyan wrote on his Facebook page.

To remind, the deputy speaker has participated in number of rallies outside Yerevan in support of party leader Gagik Tsarukyan. While most of enough time he has been seen in a face mask, Panorama.am camera caught him not wearing mask precisely in a public space.