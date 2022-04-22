Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Maksat Mamitkanov, Member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
Issues related to the modernization of customs regulations and procedures within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed during the meeting.
They exchanged views on improving customs administration and infrastructure development.
