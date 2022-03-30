Home Armenia Deputy Prime Minister Matosyan և UAE Minister of Economy discusses opportunities for... Armenia Deputy Prime Minister Matosyan և UAE Minister of Economy discusses opportunities for developing trade-economic-investment cooperation | Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 30, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Deputy Prime Minister Matosyan և UAE Minister of Economy discusses opportunities for developing trade-economic-investment cooperation | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Hundreds of people have volunteered to build the statue of Christ Morning: Armenia Armenia-Belgium cooperation in bilateral and multilateral frameworks has been strengthened Morning: Armenia “Alen Simonyan went to Bali with a very important mission with 11 people, they were discussing climate issues, we must fight against this.” ... Recent Posts Trump Warns US Death Toll Could Hit 100,000 ‘It’s blatant racism’: Watch Keilar’s reaction to Fox Host Ararat Mirzoyan’s meeting with OSCE MG Co-Chair emphasizes the need for Azerbaijani Armed Forces... The educational process in Artsakh will be suspended until March 26, inclusive The man who shot in Aygestan was found and arrested. Police: Most Popular Travel insurance saves lives, saves money Often, when traveling, health problems suddenly appear, the anxiety in a foreign environment increases several times, people do not know where to turn, whom... Procedure for organizing education of students from Russia and Ukraine Հայաստան Arriving in Armenia... The General Education Department of Yerevan Municipality presented the procedure for organizing the education of students from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus who came to... More than 400 people, including women, children and the elderly, were injured in Azerbaijani... The ombudsman's representatives visited people currently temporarily resettled in Stepanakert from the Khramort community of the Askeran region, Artsakh ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said. "As a... Great Britain and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of defense cooperation «” Peace process “with Armenia The Deputy Secretary of State of the British Armed Forces James Hipp Hippin has visited Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan reports. Within the framework... Suren Papikyan met with the head of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov On March 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly...