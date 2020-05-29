Deputy PM reiterates Armenia’s position on Karabakh settlement – Panorama

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan took half on Friday within the on-line assembly of the Council of the CIS Heads of Governments. The agenda of the assembly included 15 points, together with a joint assertion on the unfold of the novel coronavirus, the federal government’s press service reviews.

Addressing the individuals, the deputy prime minister burdened that Armenia strongly opposes the usage of the CIS platform as a instrument to impose Azerbaijan’s unilateral approaches distorting the character of the Nagorno-Karabakh battle.

“The Armenian side reaffirms its commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of conflicts in accordance with the principles of international law, in their full interconnectedness and harmony, on the sidelines of an agreed format aimed at easing tensions and restoring an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence,” the deputy PM mentioned.

He supported the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship as the one internationally mandated format for the settlement of the Karabakh battle.

“I would like to remind and reaffirm our principled position that only a constructive approach based on the renunciation of maximalist positions and readiness to compromise will help to achieve progress and reach the settlement of the conflict,” he burdened.