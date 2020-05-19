Deputy PM: Coronavirus crisis also a stimulus for major reforms – Panorama

The coronavirus constraints permitted the Armenian federal government to obtain time and also adjust to the scenario, boosting the capability of the health care system, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated throughout an on-line conference of the World Economic Forum’s Europe and also Eurasia Regional Group.

The conference concentrated on the techniques of federal governments and also services to get rid of the financial crisis triggered by COVID-19, in addition to the obstacles in worldwide and also local worth chains and also the feasible services, the deputy PM’s workplace reported.

Presenting Armenia’s technique for taking care of the crisis, Avinyan, that also collaborates the federal government’s actions versus coronavirus, stated that after the required prep work, the federal government relieved the constraints, at the same time enforcing brand-new required guidelines and also standards for the economic climate and also public habits in the brand-new scenario.

Tigran Avinyan stated that this duration of crisis is also a stimulus for major reforms, particularly in digitalization. He discussed the additional growth chances of the electronic economic climate, electronic administration and also electronic culture, briefly presenting Armenia’s experience.