Deputy PM announces launch of Armenian version of Change.org – Panorama

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan revealed the launch of a combined electronic platform for sending petitions at a cabinet conference on Thursday.

The merged platform of petitions with the e- petition.am (Armenian lettered հանրագիր.հայ) domain, is the Armenian version of theChange org platform, the deputy PM stated.

Avinyan included that through the e- petitions, individuals can send propositions on fixing numerous financial, political, social and other problems or on enhancing the present legal guidelines.

The deputy PM stated that through the platform, people can likewise send a report on the drawbacks of state and regional self- federal government bodies or authorities and provide the methods to remove them.

” I wish to highlight that the federal government will pay very close attention to the procedures occurring on this platform,” he worried.

Avinyan stated that according to the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index, Armenia ranks 68th out of 193 nations, enhancing its position by 19 points from the previous report.

He included that Armenia is consisted of amongst the nations with the greatest e-Participation Index (EPI) worth.

In Avinyan’s words, the participation of people in the choice- making procedure will be additional promoted by e- federal government tools.