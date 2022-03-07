Today, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matjosyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Victor Richter. The meeting was also attended by Madeleine Rauschenberger, Director of the Armenian Office of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Hambardzum Matosyan congratulated the Armenian-German peoples on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, noting that over the past three decades Armenia and Germany have established a reliable partnership based on historical ties, common values ​​and interests.

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the work done by the GIZ Armenia Office in all directions and thanked the Office for supporting the development agenda of Armenia.

During the meeting, the field of information technologies was considered one of the perspective directions of cooperation, and in that context, the official opening of the “TUMO” center in Germany was discussed. As other areas of cooperation, the parties stressed the decentralized cooperation at the level of local self-government bodies, as well as the work carried out in the direction of cultural tourism.

The Ambassador praised Armenia’s economic growth among the EEU member states, the process of unification of communities as a result of administrative-territorial reforms, the results of the Citizens’ Service Offices set up in the communities of Armenia within the framework of the “Good Local Self-Government in the South Caucasus” program. .

During the meeting the parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest.