Deputy placed on leave after video shows questionable arrest

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on leave after video was posted on social media of the deputy using questionable force during an arrest.PBSO identified the deputy as Charles Rhoads.Rhoads has been with PBSO since 2008.The man he was arresting was Kevin Wygant, of Wellington.“I just want everyone to know that there really is injustice in America that needs to be solved,” Wygant told WPBF 25 News.The incident happened on Saturday night.Wygant said he and some friends went to Tijuana Flats in Wellington to see a woman who worked there.There was an argument between one of Wygant’s friends, the manager of the restaurant and another customer.The manager called police.“That’s when the deputies finally showed up,” Wygant said.Wygant said he tried to tell the deputies what happened, but they told him the manager wanted him removed so he had to leave.Wygant walked off the property but said he continued to try to tell deputies his story.“I’m still talking, and he’s like, ‘I told you to leave,’” Wygant said. “I said, ‘I did leave. I am on public property. I am not on Tijuana Flats property.’”Wygant said he kept talking, and that’s when the handcuffs came out.“And I said, ‘I would like to know what I’m under arrest for,’” Wygant said. “And he…

