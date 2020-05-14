Deputy fired over Parkland school shooting to be reinstated with back pay: reports

An arbitration ruling this week discovered the sheriff’s division “violated” Miller’s “constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him,” the BSO Deputies Association, a union that represents deputies and sergeants stated, in accordance to the Miami Herald.

Miller can even obtain full back pay and get back his seniority. He made greater than $137,000 in 2018.

An investigation by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission discovered that though Miller arrived as the primary pictures have been fired, he failed to go into the school and didn’t radio anybody for 10 minutes, The Herald reported.

“Miller failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and did not direct or coordinate an immediate response into the school,” the report stated. “Sergeant Miller’s actions have been ineffective and he didn’t correctly supervise the scene.”

Miller was one among 4 sheriff’s deputies, together with Edward Eason, Joshua Stambaugh, and Scot Peterson, fired for “neglect of duty” associated to the shooting.

Peterson, the deputy assigned to the school, was charged with 11 felony counts, together with youngster neglect, for staying exterior the school throughout the shooting and then-Sheriff Scott Israel was eliminated final 12 months over the division’s dealing with of the shooting. He lately misplaced a bid for reinstatement, in accordance to the Sun-Sentinel.