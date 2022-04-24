NSS Deputy Director Tigran Harutyunyan said at a briefing with journalists at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today that at the moment he has no information whether the NSS will participate in the work of the commission carrying out demarcation and demarcation works.

To the question, the former director of the National Security Service Mikael Hambardzumyan said that if the former director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan is on a sit-down strike, then there is a serious national security problem, and the current director of the National Security Service should visit him. Does he see a problem? see a problem. “

To another question, are there any problems threatening Armenia’s security today, he answered ․ “There are always different security issues.” To the monitoring, we are promised an era of peace, he responded: peace does not happen without force, it does not happen without threat.

Former NSS director in politics ․ Are there no risks here, as Vanetsyan is a person who has information on national security, and in response to this question, Harutyunyan said: “No, I do not see any risks at the moment.”

To the question about possible dangerous developments in the Armenian-Turkish talks, he answered ․ “The fact of negotiations cannot be dangerous.”

Nelli BABAYAN