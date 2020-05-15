Deputies of the newly elected Artsakh National Assembly registered and received certificates – Panorama

The deputies of the newly elected Artsakh National Assembly have been registered by the nation’s Central Electoral Commission on Wednesday. As the NKR Central Electoral Commission reported, the Commission members made a protocol at the assembly on registration of the NKR National Assembly deputies by proportional system and supplied them certificates of a deputy.

It is famous that as a result of the scenario with the pandemic, no official reception and handover ceremony of the certificates was deliberate this yr.

By the determination of April 7, 2020 of the Central Electoral Commission, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh was declared elected by the outcomes of the nationwide elections on March 31, 2020. The parliamentary mandates of the National Assembly have been distributed as follows;

“Free Motherland-UCA” occasion alliance – sixteen seats, the electoral record of “United Homeland” – 9 seats, the electoral record of “Justice” occasion of Artsakh – three seats, the electoral record of “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” party- three seats, the electoral record of “The Democratic party of Artsakh” – two seats.