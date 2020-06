Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to prevent his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

Deputies shot and killed the man. A woman in the car was wounded in the chest and was taken to a hospital with injuries that have been not deadly while a 7-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn’t hurt, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman in the vehicle wasn’t the accuser in the spousal assault case, authorities said.

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by a lawyer representing your family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from the tree in Palmdale a week ago. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

Palmdale is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) far from Rosamond.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected,” attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a lethal weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence, and criminal threats.

Fuller’s body was discovered a week ago in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was conducted last Friday and the county medical examiner-coroner’s office said he seemed to have died by suicide.

The finding prompted an outcry by his family, who believed that he wasn’t suicidal, and community members who called for a completely independent investigation and autopsy. More than 1,000 people turned out for a protest and memorial Saturday round the tree where Fuller’s human anatomy was found.

The city of Palmdale issued a statement supporting a completely independent inquiry.

Federal authorities, including the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, said they will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of Fuller and of Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from the tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale.

Local authorities have said there is absolutely no evidence of foul play in either death but sheriffs have pledged to carry on to investigate.