Department of Justice says Yale discriminates against whites and Asians

The United States federal government says Yale University is unlawfully discriminating against white and Asian-American candidates.
The outcomes of a two-year examination by the Department of Justice discovered the Ivy League university had actually breached civil liberties law in its undergraduate admissions procedure.
The department threatened to submit a suit against the university if it stopped working to take “remedial” steps.
A Yale spokesperson stated the university “categorically” rejected the allegations.
President Donald Trump’s administration has actually been a strong challenger of so-called affirmative action.
The programs, which were supported by previous President Barack Obama, look for to increase admissions of under-represented minorities, especially Hispanics and African-Americans
