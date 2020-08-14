Department of Justice says Yale discriminates against whites and Asians



Yale University stated its admissions adhered to Supreme Court judgments.





The United States federal government says Yale University is unlawfully discriminating against white and Asian-American candidates.

The outcomes of a two-year examination by the Department of Justice discovered the Ivy League university had actually breached civil liberties law in its undergraduate admissions procedure.

The department threatened to submit a suit against the university if it stopped working to take “remedial” steps.

A Yale spokesperson stated the university “categorically” rejected the allegations.

President Donald Trump’s administration has actually been a strong challenger of so-called affirmative action.

The programs, which were supported by previous President Barack Obama, look for to increase admissions of under-represented minorities, especially Hispanics and African-Americans

The Department of Justice’s report, released on Thursday, stated that while the Supreme Court permits …