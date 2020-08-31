Denzel Washington, who once paid Chadwick Boseman’s tuition, pays tribute

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career,” Washington stated in his declaration. “God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

On Sunday night ABC aired the unique “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For A King” following a commercial-free airing of “Black Panther.”

During the unique, well known starlet Phylicia Rashad informed the story of when she mentored Boseman while teaching at Howard University when he was a trainee there.

Rashad stated she got a call that a group of her trainees had actually auditioned for and been accepted into the British American Drama Academy’s Midsummer program, however would not be going to due to the fact that they could not manage it. “I made a phone call to a friend of mine, and he called me back and we talked about it for about five minutes, and he said, ‘Okay, I got this money,” Rashad stated. That good friend was Washington and Boseman gratefully stated the story in 2015 throughout a speech honoring Washington when Washington was chosen to get the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. “As fate would have it, I was one of the students that he paid for,” Boseman stated. “Imagine getting the letter that your tuition for that summertime was paid for which your benefactor was none aside from …

