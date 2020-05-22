Denzel Washington Helps Homeless Man in Distress

Denzel Washington did a great deed for somebody in want Thursday … serving to a homeless man who was clearly in misery.

Denzel was driving in WeHo at round 1 PM when he noticed the person in the road … in some peril with oncoming site visitors.



MoPho/London Entertainment

Denzel acquired out of his automobile, talked to the person and introduced him to security on the sidewalk. Denzel was carrying a protecting masks, however the man he was serving to was not. Despite the danger, he wanted assist and DW was the person for the job.