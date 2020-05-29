Denzel Washington called ‘good Samaritan’ after coming to aid of distressed man

A consultant for Washington advised CNN the actor pulled over to assist a man he noticed in “the middle of a busy intersection” as a result of he was in “danger of being struck by oncoming traffic.”

In the video, Washington is seen talking with two cops and the man, whose fingers appeared to be briefly held behind his again as police frisked him.

An LAPD officer, who was on the scene, spoke to the bystander about what occurred and counseled Washington, calling him a “good Samaritan.”