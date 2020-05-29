Denzel Washington called ‘good Samaritan’ after coming to aid of distressed man

A consultant for Washington advised CNN the actor pulled over to assist a man he noticed in “the middle of a busy intersection” as a result of he was in “danger of being struck by oncoming traffic.”
In the video, Washington is seen talking with two cops and the man, whose fingers appeared to be briefly held behind his again as police frisked him.
An LAPD officer, who was on the scene, spoke to the bystander about what occurred and counseled Washington, calling him a “good Samaritan.”
“We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” the officer mentioned. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today.”
The officer mentioned they had been advised that Washington was driving down the street and pulled over out of concern for the man when he noticed him on the street.
