Denver police union head: ‘Stand-down’ order was in effect when pro-cop rally attacked

“Basically, what she described is exactly what happened,” Rogers stated. “Once I figured that out, I reached out and said … someone has to apologize. Someone from the police side has to apologize.”

Rogers, who was not in fact at the rally, stated that after examining what took place, he found that a stand-down order was offered by the event leader.

He stated that a person lieutenant declined to follow that order and kept his officers at therally

.

“That’s the only reason this thing didn’t get worse, because somebody broke rank and decided to not retreat,” Rogers stated. “And they stayed so they could provide some assistance.”

Asked by Boyles precisely who offered the order, Rogers declined to expose the name.

Advertised by the Pro Police Rally Colorado Facebook page, the 6th yearly Law Enforcement Appreciation Day occasion was set up to be held Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater in Denver’s Civic CenterPark

.

COLORADO POLICE ON THE HUNT FOR MALE CHARGEDS OF KILLING ROOMIE’S 2 CANINES, DISMEMBERING 1

Randy Corporon, a lawyer who assisted arrange the occasion, stated Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen had actually asked him to either reschedule or move the pro-police event from its typical area, mentioning a threat that officers might be put in risk as Black Lives Matter demonstrators prepared a counter-protest likewise at the Civic CenterPark

.

“He was agitated that we’re going to get his officers hurt,” Corporon informed theDenver Post “My response to him was that he should allow his officers to do their job and if people are down there breaking the law, to stop them. Because they’ll have nothing to fear from us.”

Shortly after the rally started, anti-police demonstrators moved into the amphitheater area, banging drums, blowing whistles, clanging pots and screaming profanities to hush the music.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE CAUTION:

Several individuals tossed punches. Photos revealed clashes in between females from opposing sides pulling each other’s hair. One male was bloodied and had a big gash in his forehead.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malkin published a number of videos recording the melee as it unfolded. She stated Black Lives Matter protesters swarmed the phase and attacked a number of females going to the pro-police rally, some utilizing retractable batons.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace added to this report.